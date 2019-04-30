Loresome is a self-improvement and motivation app that uses the power of games to help you achieve your goals. Your avatar lives in a fully-simulated fantasy world, and you can help their adventures by completing tasks in todo list or by connecting other apps.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Makes routine tasks fun. I don't like games but I like to watch how my hero advances by my real-life deeds =D
Add demos and stories how to integrate it with fitbit and other devices.
Have been using for a week. I like that it does not require to spend your time on game itself. I would say that's a great idea to visualize performance.Katerina Malakhova has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Anton SamoylovMaker@anton_samoylov
Hi all! Thanks for your time reading this :) Please share what is the most powerful motivation driver for you, and if you think it can be implemented in a gamified way!
Upvote (1)Share·