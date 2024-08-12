Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Loomer
Loomer
Build and embed forms in minutes
Visit
Upvote 20
30% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Loomer simplifies lead management with an intuitive drag-and-drop form builder, multi-platform embeds, and efficient data handling. Build and embed forms in minutes!
Launched in
Customer Communication
SaaS
CRM
by
Loomer
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Loomer
Build and embed forms in minutes! for Powerful Lead Capture
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Loomer by
Loomer
was hunted by
Lahcen Alhiane
in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
CRM
. Made by
Lahcen Alhiane
. Featured on August 14th, 2024.
Loomer
is not rated yet. This is Loomer's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report