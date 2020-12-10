discussion
Matvey Olevinsky
MakerCEO, LogicLike maker
Thank you, @chrismessina, for hunting us! 💪 Hey Product Hunters! 👋 My name is Matvey Olevinsky, I’m CEO and Founder of LogicLike, and I am so excited to share our problem-solving course and game with the Product Hunt community! We’ve built LogicLike with love for people who learn. Problem-solving, mental math, critical and logical thinking are hard to master, and there’s a bias that you have to be extra gifted to succeed with these skills. We believe it just takes practice, the logical order of tasks, and a great deal of motivation. That’s why LogicLike exists. In LogicLike, you’ll find a variety of 2,500 puzzles put into tracks for different age groups. You, your children, your parents and grandparents will find it fun and useful brain training. There’s mental math, logic puzzles, patterns, spatial thinking tasks, and many more. We want you to crash your best results and get your brain awake, sharp and agile. 💡 Try it yourself and tell us what you think! Here’s a promo code for Product Hunt users: producthunt Matvey, LogicLike CEO
Looks really awesome! Great product!!!
Thanks, Sergey! Good to hear you liked it 👍
Congrats on launching, guys! I should say that when I hear about a "logic game", I usually get a bit scared it'll be too complicated or boring, but you managed to crash that stereotype in pieces! The game's fun, simple (at least at the beginning) and very engaging. I'll show it to my niece and I'm sure she'll love it too. Good luck to your team!
Great for learning - kudos to developer ;)
Most important thing i like about logiclike is real education inside. It's not a regular "brain training gym" with random pseudo-scientific exercises based on hyper casual mechanics. It has systemized course under the hood so you'll get some real knowledge instead of training reaction in mahjong.