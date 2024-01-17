Products
Locket

Locket

Find your one true love with AI

Meet Love Locket: AI-powered romance through IG! Locket uses AI to analyze two profiles, calculates your relationship compatibility, & sparks connections. Find love where you like, comment & share.
Launched in
Dating
Couples
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Locket
About this launch
Locket
LocketFind your one true love with AI
Locket by
Locket
was hunted by
Eric Owusu Sekyere
in Dating, Couples, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Eric Owusu Sekyere
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Locket
is not rated yet. This is Locket's first launch.
