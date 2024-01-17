Products
Locket
Locket
Find your one true love with AI
Meet Love Locket: AI-powered romance through IG! Locket uses AI to analyze two profiles, calculates your relationship compatibility, & sparks connections. Find love where you like, comment & share.
Launched in
Dating
Couples
Artificial Intelligence
by
Locket
About this launch
Locket by
Locket
was hunted by
Eric Owusu Sekyere
in
Dating
,
Couples
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Eric Owusu Sekyere
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Locket
is not rated yet. This is Locket's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
