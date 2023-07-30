Products
Home
→
Product
→
LocalCan™
LocalCan™
Develop your apps locally with .local domains and HTTPS
Visit
Upvote 27
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Forget about creating HTTPS certificates manually 😩, remembering port numbers and IP addresses 😢, or editing /etc/hosts 😭! All of this is handled by LocalCan, so you can focus on you app and not the setup.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
LocalCan™
About this launch
LocalCan™
Develop your apps locally with .local domains and HTTPS
1
review
25
followers
Follow for updates
LocalCan™ by
LocalCan™
was hunted by
Jarek Ceborski
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jarek Ceborski
. Featured on July 31st, 2023.
LocalCan™
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is LocalCan™'s first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report