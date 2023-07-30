Products
LocalCan™

LocalCan™

Develop your apps locally with .local domains and HTTPS

Forget about creating HTTPS certificates manually 😩, remembering port numbers and IP addresses 😢, or editing /etc/hosts 😭! All of this is handled by LocalCan, so you can focus on you app and not the setup.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Developer Tools
 by
About this launch
LocalCan™ by
LocalCan™
was hunted by
Jarek Ceborski
in Mac, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by Jarek Ceborski.
Jarek Ceborski
Featured on July 31st, 2023.
LocalCan™
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is LocalCan™'s first launch.
