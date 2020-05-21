Local Time bot for telegram

Never struggle again asking for timezones and calculating the local time in order to set up another meeting. This bot conveniently displays local times for all members of the group.
Some features: ⌛ choose between am/pm and 24 hours based formats ⏰ show all users local time or only for active users ⏲simply send location or choose your timezone to start using the bot 🕰check local times at a specific time Feel free to send your feedback using the /feedback command :)
Congrats on the launch Kiura. Such a useful bot, using this in one of our Telegram group.
Thank you @musharofchy :)
This is really helpful tool. We are using this on Telegram group and so satisfying knowing each other's timezone. Congrats on the launch!
Thank you @ardian_bahtiarsyah, glad you find it useful :)
Congratulations on the launch? Nice little handy tool!
Thank you @muhammadibn :)