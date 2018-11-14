LiveWarm is a Wearable Tech start-up producing patent-pending, self-adjusting heated garments. We monitor your environment to keep you at the perfect temperature all day long. Take control of your personal climate with your Apple Watch, Hey Siri & Ok Google support.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Austin CameronMakerPro@ustincameron · Entrepreneur, Developer, Photographer
Hi everyone, I'm excited to introduce a passion project years in the making! 🎉Would love to hear feedback and suggestions for our future products. 🔥
Upvote Share·