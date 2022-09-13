Products
Ranked #2 for today
Livenotes
Real-time note-taking application for revenue teams
Upvote 202
Livenotes helps customer-facing teams who want to automate the admin work, Sales leaders who want to improve the productivity of their teams and Revenue teams who want to keep CRM clean and accurate with less effort.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Notes
by
Livenotes
About this launch
Livenotes
Real-time note-taking application for revenue teams.
244
followers
Livenotes by
Livenotes
was hunted by
Alex. Delivet
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Notes
. Made by
Matthieu De La Fourniere
,
Jérémy Fornarino
,
Benjamin Pinard
,
Guillaume Bastianelli
,
Leonardo Gavaudan
,
Aliénor Dartiguenave
,
laurent gourmelon
,
Anne Mikielski
,
Côme Hug de Larauze
and
Paul Berloty
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Livenotes
is not rated yet. This is Livenotes's first launch.
Upvotes
202
Comments
79
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#30
