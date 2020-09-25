  1. Home
  2.  → LiveChat Developer Platform

LiveChat Developer Platform

Build and monetize communication tools for businesses

LiveChat Developer Platform is a place designed for building apps and integrations based on requests of LiveChat users.
Developers are provided with Research, Development and Distribution toolkits to successfully create and market their freshly made solutions.
Developer Case Study: How SnapCall made it possible to call customers right from the chatRecently, SnapCall became the first call solution on the LiveChat Marketplace. The integration enables businesses to call customers directly from the chat.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Maciej Kujawafounder, eye.one & rockhire.com
That is a really good initiative, LiveChat team!
Upvote (2)
ShareReport
Łukasz Wardęga
Maker
Creative one.
@maciejkujawa thanks!
Upvote
ShareReport
Łukasz Wardęga
Maker
Creative one.
Hello Product Hunters! At LiveChat, we believe the key to the success of any business is to put the customer first. For us, it translates to understanding customer needs and going the extra mile in addressing them. We think the best way to do this, is to team up. That’s why we invite developers, industry specialists, and fellow product companies to close cooperation. Our vision is to help innovators build the future of communication. We see the LiveChat Platform as a framework for building new messaging products. As a company with a track record of 18 years in developming communication software, we came up with three toolkits, available for our partners: • Research Toolkit: data and insights about the needs of businesses in field of online communication, access to a community of LiveChat customers, • Development Toolkit: Messaging APIs, Chat SDKs, design systems, and building blocks, shipped with our live technical support, • Distribution Toolkit: Apps & Services Marketplace browsed by thousands of customers, with promotional and marketing support. Let’s build something great together, cheers!
Upvote (1)
ShareReport
Filip Jaskólski
Maker
Platform Manager @ LiveChat
Hi Product Hunters! @lukaswardega Totally agreed! Teamwork is the way to go :). What personally joys me the most, is when a teamwork results in a product that solves a real problem. It's a win-win-win situation! See for yourself how SnapCall Team did it: https://developers.livechat.com/... Let's build great products together, cheers!
Upvote
ShareReport