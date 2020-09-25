LiveChat Developer Platform

discussion
Maciej Kujawafounder, eye.one & rockhire.com
That is a really good initiative, LiveChat team!
@maciejkujawa thanks!
Hello Product Hunters! At LiveChat, we believe the key to the success of any business is to put the customer first. For us, it translates to understanding customer needs and going the extra mile in addressing them. We think the best way to do this, is to team up. That’s why we invite developers, industry specialists, and fellow product companies to close cooperation. Our vision is to help innovators build the future of communication. We see the LiveChat Platform as a framework for building new messaging products. As a company with a track record of 18 years in developming communication software, we came up with three toolkits, available for our partners: • Research Toolkit: data and insights about the needs of businesses in field of online communication, access to a community of LiveChat customers, • Development Toolkit: Messaging APIs, Chat SDKs, design systems, and building blocks, shipped with our live technical support, • Distribution Toolkit: Apps & Services Marketplace browsed by thousands of customers, with promotional and marketing support. Let’s build something great together, cheers!
Hi Product Hunters! @lukaswardega Totally agreed! Teamwork is the way to go :). What personally joys me the most, is when a teamwork results in a product that solves a real problem. It's a win-win-win situation! See for yourself how SnapCall Team did it: https://developers.livechat.com/... Let's build great products together, cheers!
