This is the latest launch from Liveblocks
See Liveblocks’s 4 previous launches →
Liveblocks Yjs
Liveblocks Yjs
Build collaborative Notion-like text editors in minutes
Liveblocks Yjs is a fully managed, highly scalable real‑time data store for Yjs documents. Powered by Yjs, it’s optimized for building collaborative text editors such as Google Docs and Notion.
Launched in
Text Editors
Developer Tools
by
Liveblocks
About this launch
Liveblocks
Collaborative experiences in days, not months
Liveblocks Yjs by
Liveblocks
was hunted by
Steven Fabre
in
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Steven Fabre
,
Jonathan Rowny
and
Chris
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
Liveblocks
is rated
5/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2021.
