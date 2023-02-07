Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Liveblocks Starter Kit
Ranked #12 for today

Liveblocks Starter Kit

Kickstart your Next.js collaborative application

Free
The Liveblocks Starter Kit for Next.js helps you kickstart your real-time collaborative app in minutes. Real-time collaborative editor, private drafts, browse and share documents, + more! → liveblocks.io/starter-kit
Launched in Developer Tools by
Liveblocks Starter Kit
About this launch
Liveblocks Starter KitKickstart your Next.js collaborative application
1review
33
followers
Liveblocks Starter Kit by
Liveblocks Starter Kit
was hunted by
Steven Fabre
in Developer Tools. Made by
Steven Fabre
,
Chris
,
Marc Bouchenoire
and
Guillaume Salles
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Liveblocks Starter Kit
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Liveblocks Starter Kit's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#38