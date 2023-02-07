Products
Ranked #12 for today
Liveblocks Starter Kit
Kickstart your Next.js collaborative application
The Liveblocks Starter Kit for Next.js helps you kickstart your real-time collaborative app in minutes. Real-time collaborative editor, private drafts, browse and share documents, + more! → liveblocks.io/starter-kit
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Liveblocks Starter Kit
Liveblocks Starter Kit
Kickstart your Next.js collaborative application
1
review
33
followers
Follow for updates
Liveblocks Starter Kit by
Liveblocks Starter Kit
was hunted by
Steven Fabre
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Steven Fabre
,
Chris
,
Marc Bouchenoire
and
Guillaume Salles
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Liveblocks Starter Kit
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Liveblocks Starter Kit's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
12
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#38
