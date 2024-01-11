Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LittleStory.io
Ranked #11 for today
LittleStory.io
Inspire growth, teach values or lessons
Visit
Upvote 136
10% off first purchase
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
LittleStory - AI-bedtime stories for kids in 11+ languages, ensuring safe content. Aids in overcoming fears through comforting tales, teaching habits, explaining science, and turning daily events into educational stories. Made with GPT4 ✨
Launched in
Parenting
Artificial Intelligence
Kids & Parenting
by
LittleStory.io
About this launch
LittleStory.io
AI bedtime stories: inspire growth, teach values or lessons
0
reviews
140
followers
Follow for updates
LittleStory.io by
LittleStory.io
was hunted by
Denis Shiryaev
in
Parenting
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Denis Shiryaev
and
Alina Smirnova
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
LittleStory.io
is not rated yet. This is LittleStory.io's first launch.
Upvotes
136
Comments
30
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#39
Report