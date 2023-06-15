Products
Home
→
Litnerd Reading Club App
Ranked #16 for today
Litnerd Reading Club App
Helping students read
Visit
Upvote 35

Discuss
Embed
Share
Stats
The Litnerd Reading Club App is now open for B2C enrollment (previously only available through schools and districts). Parents: enroll your child by June 19 to enter the Reading Tournament with $300 cash prize for the top reader!
Launched in
Education
Games
Kids & Parenting
About this launch
Litnerd Reading Club App was hunted by
Anisa Mirza
in
Education
,
Games
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Anisa Mirza
,
Adam Bailin
and
Kayla Malone
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
35
Comments
8
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#164
Report