Lionbridge AI
Data for machine learning in 300+ languages 🌎🤓🤖
#2 Product of the DayToday
Lionbridge’s 500,000+ annotators label your text, audio, image, and video data for machine learning. Using our custom-built platform, we can:
🤖 Create chatbot training data
🖼 Label images and video
😍 Build sentiment analysis datasets
👩💻 Source annotators from around the world
💬 Improve machine translation
Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Charly Walther
Hi everyone, we've been delivering ground truth data for NLP and computer vision applications to many of the largest tech companies in the world and we're excited to make these services accessible to anyone with a need for data creation or annotation services. We've recently invested in our entity annotation as well as text/audio/image categorization platforms (in addition to basically any other data sourcing and annotation task you can think of, just ask - we do anything from fairly simple remote microtasks to extremely complex NLP data tasks) and we'd love to offer you all some pilot projects to see how we can improve your ML model development! Any feedback is highly appreciated!
1 UpvoteShare