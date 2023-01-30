Products
Home
Product
LINER AI
Ranked #3 for today
LINER AI
A trustworthy ChatGPT search assistant
LINER AI is a search assistant for Google powered by ChatGPT. Experience next-gen search enhanced by References and Search Next. Find the answers based on LINER AI's unique semi-parametric model & trustworthy sources.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Search
by
LINER AI: ChatGPT Google Assistant
About this launch
LINER AI: ChatGPT Google Assistant
The first trustworthy ChatGPT search solution in the world
LINER AI by
LINER AI: ChatGPT Google Assistant
was hunted by
Brian Woo
in
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Search
. Made by
Brian Woo
and
Jinu Kim
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
LINER AI: ChatGPT Google Assistant
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is LINER AI: ChatGPT Google Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
129
Comments
6
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#3
