Lightdogs is a collectibles game powered by a focus timer. It's designed to be the funnest focus timer ever! Earn points by unplugging, and use them to collect, evolve, and breed genetically-engineered super dogs.
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Cam, the founder of Sapien, the startup behind Lightdogs. I love my phone. I see it as a loyal sidekick, and I'm continually amazed by the way it augments my brain. But I've also found it really hard to not let it be a constant interruption and general time sink. The average smartphone user in America spends over 5 hours a day on their mobile devices (http://bit.ly/2VFDk9k), and almost all of that time goes to unproductive apps. That's 1/3rd of our waking hours, every single day! Lots of us feel really bad about that, but it can be bafflingly hard to unplug. The things we do on our smartphones are addictive, and for most, will power alone isn't enough to find balance. Humans are really bad at passing up short-term pleasure for long-term benefits. The idea behind Lightdogs is to create short-term pleasure that ALIGNS with your long-term benefit. We use the brain hacks of gamification and virtual pets to supplement your willpower and help you unplug when you want. I'd really love to hear any ideas you have for how we could make the app more motivating. What can we do that would help you unplug more often?
