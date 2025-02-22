Launches
Home
Product
LFG 2.0
Discover places, inspire travel
Visit
Meet LFG 2.0, your Spotify x Pinterest for travel. Discover and share curated 'Placelists' - like playlists for your favorite places. Explore hidden gems, earn rewards, and share your finds. Let's f*ing go!
Free
Travel
Vacation
Community
Meet the team
About this launch
LFG (v2.0)
Discover places, inspire travel
LFG (v2.0)
Darryl Han
Travel
Vacation
Community
Darryl Han
Foo Shi Hong
Aimee Do
Featured on February 24th, 2025.
LFG (v2.0)
is not rated yet. This is LFG (v2.0)'s first launch.