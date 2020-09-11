discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Paul Metcalfe
Makernewsletter & podcast addict
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Thanks for checking out Letterstack. Yep, it’s one of those resource sites again. But I don’t think there’s been one focused only on newsletters. So don’t run away yet. I’ve been obsessed with the newsletter as a business model since the Hustle went newsletter only. And following the success of Morning Brew, theSkimm and smaller publications. Over the last year or so, I've been trying to build my own newsletters that generate income. On that journey, I’ve built up a ton of bookmarks for helpful resources to build, grow and monetize newsletters. Lots of articles and podcasts, some videos and communities to join and directories to list your newsletter. I built a quick Webflow project so that I could share it with other newsletter creators / writers. Hope you like it and keen to hear feedback or questions. (oh, and it’s my first time launching a project here so go easy 😀 )
UpvoteShare
Congrats on the launch! Have been following Startup Resources. Letterstack is going to be helpful!
@wilsonbright Thank you! Appreciate your support.
Awesome stuff! Congrats Paul, as a newsletter creator myself, having a resource like this on hand is such a pleasure.
@nicwondering Cheers Nic. Thanks for your feedback