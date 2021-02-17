discussion
Sophia Athena
MakerLetsConnect Founder
My team and I created this product because we believe that Mental Health Support Providers: Counselors, Therapists, Psychologists, Lay Counselors, Peer Support Specialists, and Life Coaches can benefit from this technology and use the LetsConnect platforms (Website, iOS, and Android Apps) to build their online counseling business instead of spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on developing their own system individually.
We are mental health advocates and the creator of You’re Not Alone, an Online Support Group with over 2,000 members worldwide, and WorkWithTheBrainYouHave, a Facebook Page on living well with mental illness with over 58,000 followers. Many of our followers come from Canada, the USA, the UK, Australia, New Zealand.
When you join LetsConnect, we will help you with: 1. Building Your Online Presence When you join, you will get a Profile Page with a personalized URL - that you can easily share with anyone. You can highlight your specialties, your working experience, your clients' recommendations and tell the story of what makes you unique as a Counselor. It is the place where you can shine. 2. Client Booking Clients can book a session with you using an online calendar/scheduling tool, which you can customize to adjust to your working schedule. One of the challenges of maintaining a personal business like providing counseling services is the scheduling of appointments. At times it can feel like we are playing phone tag doing it. With the built-in calendar-scheduling system on the LetsConnect platform, you are in control of your schedule. You can put on your availability (that you can adjust at any time you need). A client can book appointments based on your availability through the platform (you will get a notification by email). It is like having your own Personal Virtual Assistant for FREE. 3. Getting Payment Clients pay in advance when they book a session with you. If they do not show up for the session, clients must contact you to reschedule the session. Payment will be transferred to your ‘wallet’ on your account within three working days after the session is completed. 4. 24/7 Tech and Customer Service So you do not have to do it yourself. 5. Marketing We make marketing efforts to raise people's awareness and introduce you to the public to help you get new clients. We will help you with all those works, so you can focus on what you do best: giving mental health support to your clients and helping them get better. It is FREE to list your service on LetsConnect. There is NO membership fee to join LetsConnect. We only charge a small service fee of 10% when a booking is confirmed to help LetsConnect run smoothly and cover the costs of the products and services we provide, like 24/7 tech and customer support.
SPECIAL OFFERS: A FREE YEAR: We are currently running a pre-launch special where the first 300 Mental Health Service Providers to sign up will have the fee waived for the first year. REFERRAL BONUS: Earn three free sessions (service fee waived) by referring your friend to LetsConnect. When your friend signs up to LetsConnect, both you and your friend will get three free sessions each. You can invite as many friends as you want.
Special Offer for Product Hunt users: Get a lifetime discount: 50% off the service fee using this Referral Code: PRODUCTHUNT50 (if you join this month: February 2021)