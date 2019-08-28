Log In
Let's Buy an Island

The world's first crowdfunded private island

A group of travel junkies have pooled resources and are preparing to purchase a private island to develop for ecotourism. It's a dream I think many people have had but these guys are actually making it happen allowing people to purchase a share of the island
Jason Dainter
Jason Dainter
Hunter
Let's Buy An Island is using the power of internet-connected communities of travelers, investors, and beachgoers across the world to buy and develop a property for both personal and commercial use. The project is being managed by a global team of tourism and business professionals, and they're looking to develop a socially responsible, eco-friendly, self-sustaining island property to enjoy the solitude of nature, a private beach, rest and relaxation, and the joy of having your own private island. Crazy dream, but looks like it is happening in reality. Would love to hear more from @jodiehill and the rest of the team on how the project is coming along and what their next steps are?
