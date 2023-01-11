Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lenra Beta
Ranked #11 for today
Lenra Beta
Optimize your app creation
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Enter the new matrix of app creation ! Lenra is an open source framework to create your app using any language, and deploy it without any Ops scale, built on ethical values.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Lenra - beta
About this launch
Lenra - beta
Optimize your app creation
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Lenra Beta by
Lenra - beta
was hunted by
Alienor M.
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
taorepoara
and
Alienor M.
. Featured on January 20th, 2023.
Lenra - beta
is not rated yet. This is Lenra - beta's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#223
