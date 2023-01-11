Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lenra Beta
Lenra Beta
Ranked #11 for today

Lenra Beta

Optimize your app creation

Free
Enter the new matrix of app creation ! Lenra is an open source framework to create your app using any language, and deploy it without any Ops scale, built on ethical values.
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, Tech by
Lenra - beta
About this launch
Lenra - beta
Lenra - betaOptimize your app creation
0
reviews
25
followers
Lenra Beta by
Lenra - beta
was hunted by
Alienor M.
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
taorepoara
and
Alienor M.
. Featured on January 20th, 2023.
Lenra - beta
is not rated yet. This is Lenra - beta's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#223