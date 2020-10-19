Lending DocAI by Google

  1. Home
Automate mortgage document processing

Using OCR, GoogleAi helps reduce closing time on mortgage loans, streamline data capture and meet all regulatory and compliance requirements.
Google Cloud launches Lending DocAI, its first dedicated mortgage industry toolGoogle Cloud today announced the launch of Lending DocAI, its first dedicated service for the mortgage industry. The tool, which is now in preview, is meant to help mortgage companies speed up the process of evaluating a borrower's income and asset documents, using specialized machine learnin...
