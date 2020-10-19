Deals
Lending DocAI by Google
Lending DocAI by Google
Automate mortgage document processing
Productivity
Google
Using OCR, GoogleAi helps reduce closing time on mortgage loans, streamline data capture and meet all regulatory and compliance requirements.
Featured
an hour ago
Google Cloud launches Lending DocAI, its first dedicated mortgage industry tool
Google Cloud today announced the launch of Lending DocAI, its first dedicated service for the mortgage industry. The tool, which is now in preview, is meant to help mortgage companies speed up the process of evaluating a borrower's income and asset documents, using specialized machine learnin...
