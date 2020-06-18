Discussion
Hey hunters! Before I begin to tell you the story of my life, if you don’t care, just scroll to the end — we have a cool special offer. So, this is me — Aleks, the co-founder of Lemon.io here. It’s not the first time we meet on ProductHunt. A couple of years ago we launched under a different brand — Coding Ninjas . We’ve gone a long way from there, and at some point, we’ve felt that our old brand didn’t represent well who we are, so we decided it’s time our outer looks represent our inner world. We’ve had to admit that the thing we do best is finding the people who perform best working with early-stage startups. We also realized we know how to keep the rates affordable for everyone trying to build their MVPs, struggle to deliver new features on time, for the short-handed CTOs who spend their 80 hour work weeks and the non-tech founders with great ideas. That’s how Lemon came to life. We’ve reimagined both our product and brand, matching years of experience working with freelance developers with what startups actually need and expect from the people they work with. You’re not just building a business — you’re building a cult. We see that. I probably don’t have to tell you about the rest, but just in case: Lemon offers startups part- and full-time freelance developers on-demand. All developers have to go through a series of interviews and tests to prove their previous experience, coding, and communicational skills and English proficiency. Our prices generally are in the range of $30 - $55 / hour and depend on the duration and complexity of the project, as well as the tech stack you need. Compared to our biggest and most well-known competitor, our prices are up to 41% lower. There are two major reasons we are able to keep them that low: 1. We have a small agile team of resourceful people. We do more with less and have fun along the way. Being small and fully distributed, we keep our overheads low. 2. We only work with developers from Eastern Europe, mainly from Ukraine. The cost of living and average hourly rates here are lower. That allows us to keep the prices for startups lower and rates for developers higher than the market average. I’ll be happy to answer any questions regarding our process, product, team, freelancers rebranding — anything :) Oh, and about the Product Hunt offer! To be honest, at first, we wanted to go with a classy $100 welcome bonus, but then we thought that 2020 is the time when we all donate every extra buck, so here’s what we’ll do instead: we will donate $100 to the charity of your choice under your name every week you work with one of our part or full-time developers until the end of 2020. So $2500 by the end of the year towards the cause you care for if you start today.
