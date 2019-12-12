Discussion
Chris
Maker
Hello everyone. This has been a fun side project for Alex and I. We've had a blast using it with friends and wanted to share more broadly. Legit was born from repeatedly having the "What new shows have you seen?" convo. We took that concept and expanded the categories to "What new X have you Y'd?". Kinda like if Instagram and Yelp had a baby, and Wunderlist raised it. On Legit you can follow friends and subscribe to their lists of restaurants, movies, tv shows, music, podcasts, products, or custom lists all in one place, and see how they rate things from "dead to me" to "legit". We know the social category is hard. Reviews are hard. Ok, lists are easy. But they're all fun. Don't forget fun, people! Thanks for tuning in. Come get Legit.
Pro
Reminds me a bit of The List App (RIP).
