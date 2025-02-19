Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Legend
Legend
Automate UGC that promotes your product
Visit
Upvote 59
Automate your TikTok marketing. Generate and post daily UGC-style TikToks that promote your product and drive traffic—effortlessly. Boost your sales in one click! 🚀
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Social Media
•
Marketing
•
Artificial Intelligence
30% off forever
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Legend
Automate UGC that promote your product
Follow
59
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Legend by
Legend
was hunted by
Victor Timsit
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Victor Timsit
and
Théo Champion
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Legend
is not rated yet. This is Legend's first launch.