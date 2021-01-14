discussion
Shyal Beardsley
MakerBackend Dev.
Hi all, Leetanim is a great place to learn and practice algorithmic and mathematical thinking by creating beautifully animated MP4s. This is my third day working on https://leetanim.com and it's already usable. The idea originally was to create a site where users could create animations for algorithms found on https://leetcode.com, however the more i'm working on this, the more i'm thinking this could actually be broader than just leetcode. Instructions are here: https://leetanim.com/instructions Ultimately the idea would be to select multiple videos, do a voiceover and upload to Youtube directly from the site. Would love some feedback!
