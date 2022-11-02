Products
Lectrium
Charge your electric vehicle up to 7x faster from home
Fill out our online survey and receive a free quote for how much your Level 2 EV charger installation will cost at home. Lectrium facilitates EV charger installations for homeowners and recommends the best hardware and installers for your EV.
Launched in
Home
,
Internet of Things
,
Tech
by
Lectrium | Make your home EV-ready
About this launch
Lectrium | Make your home EV-ready
Charge your electric vehicle up to 7x faster from home
Lectrium by
Lectrium | Make your home EV-ready
was hunted by
Peter Barba
in
Home
,
Internet of Things
,
Tech
. Made by
Peter Barba
,
Arnas Puidokas
,
Zygimantas Zabieta
and
Camila Notaro
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Lectrium | Make your home EV-ready
is not rated yet. This is Lectrium | Make your home EV-ready's first launch.
