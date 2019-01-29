Leave Me Alone
Easily unsubscribe from spam emails 💌
#3 Product of the DayToday
Leave Me Alone is an email unsubscription service, with a focus on privacy.
Simply connect your Gmail account and you will see all your newsletters, subscriptions and spam, which you can then unsubscribe from with a single click.
Take back control of your inbox by getting rid of the subscription spammers.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simple, easy to use, clean interface + great support.Cons:
Only supports Gmail for now but wouldn't be surprised if more platforms are supported in the future.
Crazy to realize how many spam subscriptions I had. My inbox is so much cleaner now!Anne-Laure Le Cunff has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
AbadesiHunter@abadesi · 👩🏽💻 Product Hunt | Hustle Crew | NTT
I actually discovered this around New Year's via a tweet from @anthilemoon -- it came at the perfect time as I wanted to start 2019 with a much cleaner inbox than 2018. It worked like a charm at a bargain price and excited to share it with PH now!
Upvote (2)Share·
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
I absolutely love LMA! My inbox really needed a clean up, and it did a fantastic job. Plus, @dinkydani21 and @jivings provide timely, friendly support in case you need extra help. It's nice to get rid of all the spam so you can focus on the few subscriptions I actually appreciate. 🙌
Upvote (1)Share·
Danielle JohnsonMaker@dinkydani21 · UptimeBar | Leave Me Alone | ReleasePage
Hey Product Hunt! ✌️ I’m Danielle, one of makers of Leave Me Alone. The other is my partner @jamesivings 👫. Thank you so much @abadesi for both hunting us and also being one of our first customers! 💛 — Leave Me Alone is an email unsubscription service which lets you see all of your emails in one place, and unsubscribe from spam with a single click. 💭 Inspiration James and I find managing emails a huge drain on time and productivity. Spam emails plagued us daily and we wanted a service which would show all of the email lists we were subscribed to and allow us to unsubscribe easily. 🙅♀️ Problem We found a few services that would help us unsubscribe from emails automatically for free, but a closer looks shows that’s because they make their money by selling all of your data for marketing purposes. 🤢 🛠 Solution Faced with the dilemma of a messy inbox or all of our data being exploited, we decided to build our own service and make it privacy focused. Leave Me Alone was born! 🐣 With Leave Me Alone you can: ✉️ See all of your subscriptions, newsletters and spam emails in one place 👋 Unsubscribe from unwanted lists with a single click 💌 Favourite senders you want to keep 🕐 Set a reminder to scan again Unlike our competitors, we wont ever sell your data (in fact we don't even store any email content). We also actually unsubscribe you from emails rather than just moving them to trash, so those subscriptions are gone forever, even if you decide to stop using our service. Leave Me Alone is a paid service (so that you know we don't need to sell your data to keep afloat), but we've tried to keep it as fair and affordable as possible. A single one-off payment allows you to perform a scan on your inbox for spam received in the last 1-6 months, and unsubscribe from as many as you like (try and beat our high score of 316)! To celebrate our launch day we're offering Product Hunt users a special discount of 20% off any scan. Just use the coupon PH_HATES_SPAM when you get to the payment screen 😇 — 👫 About Us James and I are a couple of travelling indie makers. We have built Leave Me Alone without funding and completely in the open (read more here). Leave Me Alone is proud to be an open startup. You can see all of our revenue, users, and other stats on our (open page)! 😇 Honourable mentions Thank you so much to @iamarnob and @mshra_ji for creating our absolutely incredible logo GIF. Thank you to our every one of our beta testers and early adopters for your help making LMA a service which has helped over 500 people already. Thank you to @dinuka_jayasuriya for creating Makers Kitchen which provided us with a wealth of help and suggestions. Thank you to @marie_dm_ for founding Women Make which has been fantastic support. And thanks to YOU for reading this far! We will be here and on Twitter all day if you have any feedback, questions, or want to say hello, we’d love to chat! - Danielle & James
Upvote (1)Share·