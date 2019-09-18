Discussion
Gökhan Geyik
Maker
Hello PH, I am Gokhan. We are very excited to share our application ☺️ Too many people read lots of content and get information from them. When They, including myself, we write this information on phones' note applications. However, when these notes come together with other notes we have written for other things, there is confusion. The more information, the more difficult it is to remember them. It is painful not to remember even the information we learned a few days ago, and I am sure that many things that we learned one day will not come out of our subconscious when we need it.🤯 To alleviate this pain, we have developed a simple application that helps solve the problem a little bit. You can simply write what you have learned, organize them for quick access later with tags, and consolidate your knowledge by adding daily, weekly, monthly, yearly reminders. 🚀 Some features we will add in the near future 😇 ; -You will be able to share what you have learned with your friends and review the new information they have added. -In addition to making learning easier by reinforcing, we will also help to learn by gamification and add a scoring system to motivate users. -We will also add Learnember to the Apple Store.-We will make the reminders more specific. I hope that will be useful. We welcome your feedback 🙏
