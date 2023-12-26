Products
This is the latest launch from LeadrPro
See LeadrPro’s 2 previous launches →
LeadrPro for Events
LeadrPro for Events
The networking app for events
Find events and conferences, connect with attendees beforehand, prioritize and coordinate in-person meetings to maximize productivity.
Launched in
Android
Events
Social Media
+1 by
LeadrPro
LeadrPro
The networking app for B2B professionals.
LeadrPro for Events by
LeadrPro
was hunted by
Chris Sheng
in
Android
,
Events
,
Social Media
. Made by
Chris Sheng
,
Chris Messina
and
Walter Guevara
. Featured on January 3rd, 2024.
LeadrPro
is rated
5/5 ★
by 26 users. It first launched on June 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
53
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
