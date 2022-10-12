Products
Home
→
Product
→
LeadQuest by DropFriends
No Bullshit. Just Leads.
LeadQuest manages your sales & investor leads in an intuitive and central way. Especially for early-stage startups, freelancers & companies. With calendar export, reminder tool and custom filters. No irrelevant features. No complex onboarding.
Launched in
Sales
,
CRM
,
Fundraising
by
About this launch
No Bullshit. Just Leads.
was hunted by
Osamah Aldoaiss
in
Sales
,
CRM
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Osamah Aldoaiss
and
Martin Peters
Featured on October 13th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is LeadQuest by DropFriends's first launch.
