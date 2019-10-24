Deals
Leadgem
Leadgem
Complex automation made easy, and with no code
Productivity
APIs
+ 3
#1 Product of the Day
Today
Easily transfer data & trigger actions across all the apps you use 🤩
TLDR;
- Drag & drop editor
- Build multi-step automations
- Collaborate in realtime
- Ensure data consistency across apps
- Use workflows that other members have built & “open sourced”
43 minutes ago
1 Review
5.0/5
Dillon Liang
Have been beta testing Leadgem and loving how easy it is to use. Great design with a lot of functionality!
26 minutes ago
