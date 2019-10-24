Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Leadgem

Leadgem

Complex automation made easy, and with no code

#1 Product of the DayToday
Easily transfer data & trigger actions across all the apps you use 🤩
TLDR;
- Drag & drop editor
- Build multi-step automations
- Collaborate in realtime
- Ensure data consistency across apps
- Use workflows that other members have built & “open sourced”
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Dillon Liang
Dillon Liang
Have been beta testing Leadgem and loving how easy it is to use. Great design with a lot of functionality!
UpvoteShare