Le bon Rap curates awesome clips from awesome French rappers.
I'm adding artists + updating existing songs every other week, which means you can come back some time to time to listen to new songs from artists you liked!
Posted here mainly to have a Product Hunt day 💜
Hugo Villain · Product, Poetry
👋Hello guys, I had a lot of fun creating LeBonRap and I hope you'll like it too! I dug some killer bangers and know you'll make a good use of the playlist 😊 Please tell me who (whom?) you discovered / liked the most / knew already! 🙌
Julie Delanoy · Design at Product Hunt
@hypervillain Nicely done! Starting my day with IAM
Anne-Laure Le Cunff · Entrepreneur
@hypervillain Love the design and some good oldies in there - great job! 🙌
Vincent Denise
Good work Hugo! Could you add a newsletter form to be notified when a new artist is featured?
Hugo Villain · Product, Poetry
@yesnoornext I was supposed to add browser notifications yesterday - let me put something up asap
Hugo Villain · Product, Poetry
@yesnoornext Well I don't know how to add images to comments but there you go!
