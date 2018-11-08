Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Le Bon Rap

Le Bon Rap

Discover awesome clips from awesome French rappers 👌

get it

Le bon Rap curates awesome clips from awesome French rappers.

I'm adding artists + updating existing songs every other week, which means you can come back some time to time to listen to new songs from artists you liked!

Posted here mainly to have a Product Hunt day 💜

Reviews

Vincent Denise
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Thibault Whire
 +1 review

Discussion

Hunter
Hugo Villain
Hugo Villain
Makers
Hugo Villain
Hugo Villain
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Hugo VillainMaker@hypervillain · Product, Poetry
👋Hello guys, I had a lot of fun creating LeBonRap and I hope you'll like it too! I dug some killer bangers and know you'll make a good use of the playlist 😊 Please tell me who (whom?) you discovered / liked the most / knew already! 🙌
Upvote (5)·
Julie Delanoy
Julie DelanoyHiring@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
@hypervillain Nicely done! Starting my day with IAM
Upvote (2)·
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@hypervillain Love the design and some good oldies in there - great job! 🙌
Upvote (2)·
Vincent Denise
Vincent Denise@yesnoornext · 📖 @threader_app
Good work Hugo! Could you add a newsletter form to be notified when a new artist is featured?
Upvote (3)·
Hugo VillainMaker@hypervillain · Product, Poetry
@yesnoornext I was supposed to add browser notifications yesterday - let me put something up asap
Upvote ·
Hugo VillainMaker@hypervillain · Product, Poetry
@yesnoornext Well I don't know how to add images to comments but there you go!
Upvote ·