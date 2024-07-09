Launches
Lazy Weather app

Lazy Weather app

The simplest most useful weather app so far

Humans don't know how 21º feels like really BUT know how they felt yesterday. Lazy weather just tells you if it's colder, warmer or about the same compared to yesterday :)
About this launch
Lazy Weather app by
Lazy Weather app
was hunted by
Víctor Ventura
in Productivity, Home, Weather. Made by
Víctor Ventura
and
Pierluigi Cifani
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
