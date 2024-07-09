Launches
Lazy Weather app
Lazy Weather app
The simplest most useful weather app so far
Humans don't know how 21º feels like really BUT know how they felt yesterday. Lazy weather just tells you if it's colder, warmer or about the same compared to yesterday :)
Launched in
Productivity
Home
Weather
by
Lazy Weather app
Lazy Weather app
The simplest most useful weather app so far
Lazy Weather app by
Lazy Weather app
was hunted by
Víctor Ventura
in
Productivity
,
Home
,
Weather
. Made by
Víctor Ventura
and
Pierluigi Cifani
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Lazy Weather app
is not rated yet. This is Lazy Weather app's first launch.
