Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Layer
Layer
Brain-Inspired Planner
Visit
Upvote 42
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Experience a next-gen system for tasks and project management - based on the "Second Brain" concept that helps you achieve your goals faster and organize your whole life.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Task Management
by
Layer
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Layer
Brain-Inspired Planner
0
reviews
131
followers
Follow for updates
Layer by
Layer
was hunted by
Vitaly Aver
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Milad Ranaei
,
Nastya Novichikhina
,
Magomed Vedzizhev
and
Vitaly Aver
. Featured on November 18th, 2024.
Layer
is not rated yet. This is Layer 's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report