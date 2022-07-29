Products
Ranked #17 for today
Lawbrokr Connect
Simplifying Legal
Lawbrokr is legal's first customer experience platform powered by lawyers. An innovative legal marketplace for everyday legal needs. Search, connect, and communicate with lawyers, to remove the friction of finding a lawyer that is right for you!
by
Lawbrokr Connect
Lawbrokr Connect
Simplifying Legal
Lawbrokr Connect by
Lawbrokr Connect
was hunted by
Daniel Steinberg
in
Marketing
,
Legal
,
Tech
. Made by
Daniel Steinberg
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Lawbrokr Connect
is not rated yet. This is Lawbrokr Connect's first launch.
