Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LaunchPalette
LaunchPalette
Switch between apps and windows with keyboard shortcuts
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bring apps and project windows to front with a keyboard shortcut.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
LaunchPalette
About this launch
LaunchPalette
Switch between apps and windows with keyboard shortcuts
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
LaunchPalette by
LaunchPalette
was hunted by
Seungwoo Choe
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Seungwoo Choe
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
LaunchPalette
is not rated yet. This is LaunchPalette's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report