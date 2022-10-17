Products
Launchcaster
Launchcaster
Product Hunt for Web3, built on Farcaster
Launchcaster is a place for discovering and launching new Web3 projects. Anyone can view and vote (wallet connect) on launches. Only the Farcaster community can launch by starting a new cast or replying to an existing one with @launch.
Launched in
Tech
,
Web3
,
Ethereum
by
Launchcaster
About this launch
Launchcaster
A place to discover new web3 projects - built on Farcaster
1
review
15
followers
Follow for updates
Launchcaster by
Launchcaster
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Tech
,
Web3
,
Ethereum
. Made by
jayme hoffman
,
Mike Severa
,
Antoni Skapski
,
krishna parikh
and
Yaroslav Chaykivskyy
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Launchcaster
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Launchcaster's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
7
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#167
