Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Focus Bear
See Focus Bear’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Late No More
Late No More

Late No More

Never be late again - built by a team with ADHD

Free
Embed
Being late sucks. Most calendar apps don't give notifications that stand out to ADHD brains. Late No More gives notifications that escalate in intensity as it gets closer to the start time. If you ignore the popups, you'll get verbal alerts (or a song).
Launched in
Productivity
Alarms
Calendar
 by
Focus Bear
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're Mac only right now - what other platforms would you like this on? Would you want the app to actually check that you joined the meeting? How about physical meetings - should we check your GPS location and make sure you made it there on time?"

Late No More
The makers of Late No More
About this launch
Focus Bear
Focus BearBlock Distractions. Build Habits.
13reviews
319
followers
Late No More by
Focus Bear
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Alarms, Calendar. Made by
Jeremy Nagel
. Featured on May 29th, 2023.
Focus Bear
is rated 4.8/5 by 13 users. It first launched on November 11th, 2022.
Upvotes
36
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-