Being late sucks. Most calendar apps don't give notifications that stand out to ADHD brains. Late No More gives notifications that escalate in intensity as it gets closer to the start time. If you ignore the popups, you'll get verbal alerts (or a song).
"We're Mac only right now - what other platforms would you like this on? Would you want the app to actually check that you joined the meeting? How about physical meetings - should we check your GPS location and make sure you made it there on time?"