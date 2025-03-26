Launches
Langflow Desktop
This is a launch from Langflow
See 1 previous launch
Langflow Desktop
Build AI-powered Agents -- in Minutes
Langflow is a dev tool for building and deploying AI-powered agents. It includes a visual authoring experience and built-in API server that turns every agent into an API. Supports all major LLMs, vector databases and a growing library of AI tools.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Meet the team
Built with
Langflow Desktop by
Langflow
was hunted by
Carter Rabasa
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Rodrigo Nader
and
Gabriel Almeida
. Featured on April 3rd, 2025.
Langflow
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 19th, 2025.