Langflow
Langflow
Low-Code RAG and Multi-Agent AI Development
Langflow is a low-code AI builder for agentic and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) apps. Code in Python and use any LLM or vector database. Free cloud deployment (DataStax) or self-host. Extensive integrations.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Langflow
Low-code AI builder for agentic and RAG applications
Langflow by
Langflow
Zac Zuo
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Gabriel Almeida
. Featured on February 19th, 2025.
Langflow
is not rated yet. This is Langflow's first launch.