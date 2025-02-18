Subscribe
Langflow

Low-Code RAG and Multi-Agent AI Development
Langflow is a low-code AI builder for agentic and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) apps. Code in Python and use any LLM or vector database. Free cloud deployment (DataStax) or self-host. Extensive integrations.
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Langflow by
Langflow
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Gabriel Almeida
. Featured on February 19th, 2025.
