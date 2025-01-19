Subscribe
Langchain AI Email Assistant

Langchain AI Email Assistant

The prototype of ambient agents
This is a prototype from the LangChain team for creating an AI agent to manage your email. You should think of this as an “AI Executive Assistant”. It only works with Gmail currently. This project is open sourced, so is free to use.
EmailOpen SourceArtificial Intelligence

Langchain AI Email Assistant
Langchain AI Email Assistant
The prototype of ambient agents
Langchain AI Email Assistant
