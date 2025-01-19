Launches
Langchain AI Email Assistant
The prototype of ambient agents
This is a prototype from the LangChain team for creating an AI agent to manage your email. You should think of this as an “AI Executive Assistant”. It only works with Gmail currently. This project is open sourced, so is free to use.
Free
Email
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Langchain AI Email Assistant by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Email
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Harrison Chase
. Featured on January 20th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Langchain AI Email Assistant's first launch.