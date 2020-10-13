discussion
Artur Mkrtchyan
Co-Founder/CTO of Softr
Really cool idea!
Nathan SvirskyCo-Founder @HomeWerk
I've been using Landscape since the first release and it's really helped me to navigate the world of VC - which isn't easy as a first-time founder! Really looking forward to seeing what the future hold for this product 🚀
Leandro
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
The landscape of VC is a vast one, so it's great to see something like this, that helps founders better navigate it.
Wil BentonInvestor, DJ, cyclist, failed founder
@joeperkins is the founder - and this is another platform for the #nocode fans out there! Been following the concept since its ideation as a twitter account and it's been awesome to see the European market respond so positively. US launch on the imminent horizon, too!
Joe Perkins
MakerStartup Founder, Maker, Lover of Product
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Long time lurker, first time maker here! Thanks for the hunt @leandro8209 I launched Landscape after going through an up and down roller coaster ride with fundraising for my previous company. I was really surprised by how investor interactions could vary so greatly between incredibly insightful, to a downright waste of time. I was frustrated that there was no feedback mechanism to enable me to warn future founder of the time-wasters, but also to praise the brilliant investors who went out of their way to help us - so I built it (using entirely nocode tools!) We collected over 700 reviews before launching our MVP today, and have partnered with over 80 VCs across the globe to help them get better visibility on how founders perceive them. The majority of our reviews thus far have been from the European startup ecosystem, but we are now starting to see more and more reviews come in for US funds. Landscape is powered by the incredible founders that are willing to share their experiences for the good of the community. If you're reading this and have had an interaction with an investor on your journey, whether it was good or bad, or you raised or didn't raise - consider taking 1 minute to leave a review :) Thanks everyone!
