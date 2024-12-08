Launches
Lambda
Lambda
Your AI-Powered Investment Copilot
Lambda is an AI-powered investment copilot that elevates your investments with professional-grade analysis. Effortlessly track your holdings and dividends, intelligently manage risks, and utilize our smart chatbot for real-time insights.
Fintech
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Lambda by
Lambda
was hunted by
Shusuke Takamizawa
in
Fintech
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Shusuke Takamizawa
. Featured on December 26th, 2024.
Lambda
is not rated yet. This is Lambda's first launch.