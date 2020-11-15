LaborX Gigs
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏼 Alexandra here, Product Manager of LaborX. Thank you so much @kevin, for hunting our product! Since we first launched LaborX, our blockchain-based freelance jobs platform, we’ve seen lots of interest from freelancers and customers alike. As a big ‘thank you’ for helping us get where we are, we have a special offer for the Product Hunt community to go with our latest update. We’re very excited to announce a new feature ⚡️ LaborX’s Gigs module offers a convenient, simplified way of arranging work. Freelancers can advertise specific Gigs – popular tasks that are in constant demand, from designing a new logo to building a website or even writing a smart contract – and set a fixed price. Customers order the Gig they want, starting the process simply by depositing crypto to an escrow account, releasing funds to the freelancer on successful completion. Just like other jobs, Gigs include all the protections that LaborX offers, from escrowed payments to reputation and dispute resolution systems. And because all payments are made in crypto, they’re fast, global, and efficient. Thanks again for supporting us! To show our gratitude, we're giving free Premium account status for a month to all new users from Product Hunt 🎁🎉 Premium accounts offer all kinds of great perks on LaborX, from zero fees to increased referral bonuses. We hope you’ll find Gigs a great addition to LaborX, and would love to hear your feedback on this update! Cheers, Alexandra
I’m the CEO of laborx, we have worked hard to bring out the truly decentralised work option. Now it’s possible to complete jobs and receive payments with your own crypto wallet. Hope you guys like it as much as we do. Would love to hear your feedback.
What’s the difference between Gigs and Jobs on LaborX?
@new_user_2673e10f4e Hey! Jobs are created by customers where they list the requirements, provide the description, set the budget ect. Gigs are created by freelancers where they offer their services and allow customers to apply directly.
Hello @nerdfoxdesign, premium account offers great benefits such as: Zero fees, forever – saving freelancers 5% and customers 1% on every completed contract Better referal bonus (80% referral bonuses) Reduced dispute resolution fees and Cash back (customer receive 1% of the contract amount back to their wallets)