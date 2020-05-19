Discussion
Sayp Sheykhanov
Hey ProductHunt Community! 👋 We created LaborX to help freelancers connect with work opportunities, wherever they are based in the world, and enables them to get paid in crypto.👨🏻💻🌏👩🏼💻 🤝 The platform makes it easy for anyone to sign up, browse opportunities and organise work. Digital work agreements powered by Ethereum’s smart contracts set out milestones for each job, with payments escrowed before the job is started and paid automatically as each task is completed. All payments are made in crypto, so you don’t need to worry about bank or payment processor fees. ⭐️ To keep users safe, LaborX has a reputation system to show which freelancers and clients have been most trustworthy and reliable in the past. And if things do go wrong, a dispute resolution service is available to make sure any problems are dealt with fairly and transparently. We’d love to hear from you! Sayp Sheykhanov Product Manager, LaborX
Hey hey! Any feedback is much appreciated. If you have any questions, feel free to ask 🙂 I'm here to answer all your questions and provide any help if needed.
Cool! Do you have a search tool to filter job seekers by topics?
The idea of payment in the project is really good, because payment in the crypt removes intermediaries and allows you to keep low system fees. The site interface is nice and convenient. I would also like to be able to pay in cryptocurrency, but without smart contracts