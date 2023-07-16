Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kyligence Copilot
Kyligence Copilot

Kyligence Copilot

The AI Copilot for Data to Excel Your KPIs

Free Options
Embed
Meet Kyligence Copilot – Your AI assistant runs analysis against your KPIs to generate business summaries, identify high-risk tasks, guide you to find the root cause, and even bring suggestions like a domain expert.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
 by
Kyligence Copilot
Amplitude
Amplitude
Ad
Demystify the journey to product-market fit

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Ask for feedbacks!"

Kyligence Copilot
The makers of Kyligence Copilot
About this launch
Kyligence Copilot
Kyligence CopilotThe AI Copilot for Data to Excel Your KPIs
1review
106
followers
Kyligence Copilot by
Kyligence Copilot
was hunted by
Jarod Xu
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
Luke Han
,
Joanna He
,
Muyun Xiao
,
Brian Chen
,
Dong Li
,
Kai Liu
,
Jenny Yu
,
Flora WU
and
Tom Zhang
. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
Kyligence Copilot
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Kyligence Copilot's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-