Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Kyligence Copilot
Kyligence Copilot
The AI Copilot for Data to Excel Your KPIs
More info
Upvote 43
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Meet Kyligence Copilot – Your AI assistant runs analysis against your KPIs to generate business summaries, identify high-risk tasks, guide you to find the root cause, and even bring suggestions like a domain expert.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
by
Kyligence Copilot
Amplitude
Ad
Demystify the journey to product-market fit
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Ask for feedbacks!"
The makers of Kyligence Copilot
About this launch
Kyligence Copilot
The AI Copilot for Data to Excel Your KPIs
1
review
106
followers
Follow for updates
Kyligence Copilot by
Kyligence Copilot
was hunted by
Jarod Xu
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Luke Han
,
Joanna He
,
Muyun Xiao
,
Brian Chen
,
Dong Li
,
Kai Liu
,
Jenny Yu
,
Flora WU
and
Tom Zhang
. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
Kyligence Copilot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Kyligence Copilot's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report