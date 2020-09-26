Kurzgesagt - Universe in a Nutshell

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
I'm a massive fan of Kurzgesagt and recently started reading (and very much enjoying) Wait But Why by Tim Urban so seeing them collaborate on this app was great to see. The amount of detail and interesting facts and details contained in this app is mind-boggling to me, and especially with us all in lockdown, this app definitely brings up some of my childhood curiosity of reading science books as a kid learning about how the world works 😊 Definitely worth checking it out!
Share
Upvote (1)