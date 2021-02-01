Deals
Kumu
Kumu
Beautifully organize complex data into relationship maps
Productivity
Tech
Kumu makes it easy to organize complex data into relationship maps that are beautiful to look at and a pleasure to use. Whether you are mapping people, systems, or concepts in general, if you are focused on relationships we've got you covered.
Katerina
Hunter
I optimize collaboration in teams
I use this product to analyze interaction in teams and find bottlenecks, keep track of my network, and teach organizational network analysis.
