Kreativo Cover

Kreativo Cover

Velcro case for Macbook

Payment Required
Introducing the Velcro MacBook 14 Case - the first full Velcro cover for MacBook 14! Secure external devices, prevent damage, and enhance workspace efficiency. Customize with patches and labels. Ideal for creatives and professionals on the go.
Launched in
Productivity
Tech
Photo & Video
 by
Kreativo Cover
About this launch
Kreativo Cover
Kreativo CoverThe first velcro cover for Macbook
Kreativo Cover by
Kreativo Cover
was hunted by
Milo Zoppini
in Productivity, Tech, Photo & Video. Made by
Milo Zoppini
. Featured on June 25th, 2024.
Kreativo Cover
is not rated yet. This is Kreativo Cover's first launch.
